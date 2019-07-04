Menu
A woman has been charged after domestic abuse. 26 April 2016.
Woman bashes man in his bed after sneaking into home

JASMINE BURKE
4th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
A LISMORE woman has been charged after she snuck into a man's home, and bashed him in his bed before trashing his house.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, senior constable David Henderson, said police will allege that at 2.40am today the 41-year-old woman went to the house of a man known to her and climbed into his bed while he was sleeping.

"After an argument (she) punched the victim to the nose and six times to the body," snr const Henderson said.

"The victim left the house in order to avoid more assaults."

The woman allegedly stayed in the house and smashed the victim's TV and windows, then tipped wine on the bed and walls.

Police located her hiding in the back yard.

At Lismore Police Station she was was charged with Assault and four counts of Destroy Property.

An AVO was also served on her.

She will appear at Lismore Local Court later this month.

