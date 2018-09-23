Menu
Officers believe the man pictured may be able to assist with investigations into the matter.
Officers believe the man pictured may be able to assist with investigations into the matter. Contributed
Crime

Woman bashed at Goodna, left in bushland

Hayden Johnson
by
23rd Sep 2018 4:29 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man over a serious assault of a woman earlier this year.

About 7.30pm on April 12, a 49-year-old woman was located in bushland near a shopping centre in Goodna with substantial facial injuries including a broken nose, split lip, fractured eye sockets and bruising.

The woman was also seen with an imprint on her cheek, believed to be from the sole of a shoe.

A woman and a man passing by the area, heard the woman in the bush and immediately called Triple-000 when they located her.

CCTV collected nearby, shows the woman walking near a shopping centre on Smiths Rd at Goodna and speaking with a man earlier in the evening.

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to assist with investigations into the matter and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

assault goodna queensland police
Ipswich Queensland Times

