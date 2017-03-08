Police free woman from car after 'tragic suicide attempt'

IT WAS a weekday afternoon on a steep winding section of road at Chuwar when emergency crews freed a woman from a wrecked car after she tried to take her own life.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman, had taken drugs or had alcohol before she got behind the wheel.

Emergency crews had to stabilise the car before they could free the driver and take her to hospital in a stable condition.

If you or somebody you know needs help contact Beyondblue on 1300 224 636.

Yesterday the woman was sentenced in Ipswich Magistrates Court for an offence relating to her failed suicide attempt.

She pleaded guilty to one count of dangerously operating or interfering with a motor vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and excessively speeding.

A psychology report tendered to court read there were "matters weighing on her mind"

The woman, now 22 and a nursing student, cried as Magistrate Donna MaCallum sentenced her.

"This was a tragic suicide attempt on your behalf," Ms MacCallum said.

"Things happen in life and they seem insurmountable and like a huge problem but in hindsight they are insignificant.

"It would have been a terrible tragedy had you lost your life and had your potential cut short."

Ms MacCallum sentenced the woman to two years probation.

"There is a long period of time needed to keep you focused on what you need to do to keep yourself well," she said.

The woman was disqualified from driving for six months with no conviction recorded.

