Woman attacked jogging in broad daylight

The Varsity Lakes park where a woman was attacked

The Varsity Lakes park where a woman was attacked

POLICE are warning women out running in the Varsity Lakes area to be extra vigilant after a woman was attacked in broad daylight while jogging around a park.

In a disturbing attack, a man grabbed the 43-year-old woman while she was jogging along a path in a park behind Castello Circuit, Varsity Lakes at 8.15am on Boxing Day.

The attacker tried to drag the woman into nearby bushes but she managed to break free and fled from the park.

She suffered a minor wrist injury during the attack.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Rodney Seaman said police were still trying to identify the man.

"We have no concerns for any other parks but we urge everyone to be vigilant when walking or running," he said.

"In the particular case yesterday morning the woman who was attacked was jogging with earphones in and didn't hear her attacker.

"She only saw a hand grab her so we have no information on what he looks like."

The path where the woman was attacked

SUBSCRIBE TO THE GOLD COAST BULLETIN

He said a similar case occurred earlier this year.

"A number of months ago we had a case where a suspicious man approached a female in the same area," he said.

People have been warned to be aware and not walk alone with earphones.

"Have a plan and tell people where you're going," he said.

The man responsible for Tuesday's attack is described as being of caucasian appearance.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have been driving in the area or has any information to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.