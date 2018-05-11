Menu
Woman arrested for paying workers with home brewed alcohol

by Jessica McGrath
11th May 2018 4:28 PM

KINGAROY police arrested a 43-year-old Nanango woman after they uncovered a large-scale illicit alcohol operation in Nanango yesterday.

Kingaroy Senior Sergeant Dave Tierney said she had allegedly been supplying alcohol to people in the Nanango area for about 16 years in exchange for work on her property.

Officers from Kingaroy CIB executed a search warrant at the place on D'Aguilar Highway on Thursday May 10.

Snr Sgt Tierney said they located a large scale home brew still compromising of five 25-litre barrels which were fermenting.

They found 40 750ml bottles of alcohol in various flavours already brewed and bottled, as well as a further 40 litres of flavoured alcohol in various plastic buckets, he said.

 

Some of the bottles seized by Kingaroy CIB police officers during a search in Nanango.
Some of the bottles seized by Kingaroy CIB police officers during a search in Nanango. Kingaroy CIB

Police seized 107 exhibits and approximately 188 litres of alcohol.

Evidence included a 70kg drum of dextrose, a steel still and associated pipework and flavours.

Police also arrested a 47-year-old Nanango man after locating a small quantity of marijuana and drug utensils during the search.

Both will appear in the Nanango Magistrates Court on June 7, with the woman charged with selling liquor without a permit and the man charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

