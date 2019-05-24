Woman arrested after popular takeaway fleeced of treats

A Goodna woman has been charged with enter premises and commit indictable offence, possess dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of property suspected of being stolen.

She was arrested following a break in of the Red Rooster on Smiths Rd, Goodna at about 4am, May 22.

It is understood the 39-year-old entered through the unlocked front door, took several ice creams from the ice cream fridge, put them in her jacket and walked out again.

She will attend Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 19.