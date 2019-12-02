Menu
Crime

Woman arrested after allegedly spitting in face of security

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Dec 2019 2:36 PM
A WOMAN who allegedly spat in the face of a security officer after she was confronted over allegedly stealing greeting cards in a shopping centre has been arrested.

Karana Downs police charged a 46-year-old woman from Brassall in relation to stealing and serious assault at a shopping centre in Brassall on November 27.

Police will allege she stole a large quantity of greeting cards from display shelves, at two stores before being challenged by a centre security officer.

It is then alleged the woman spat in the face of the security officer and another woman, before handing over the stolen items and leaving.

The woman has been charged with one count of serious assault, one count of assault and two counts of stealing.

She will reappear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 15.

The woman has also since been arrested and remanded in custody on another matter.

Karana Downs Police are requesting anyone who witnessed the assault to make contact with police immediately.

If you have information for police contact Policelink on 131 444 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP1902362490.

assault brassall ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

