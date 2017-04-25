Woman and dog bashed with baseball bat in home invasion

FIVE people have broken into an Ipswich home and have bashed a woman and her dog, police say.

A woman has been taken to hospital and the RSPCA have been called after a home invasion in Churchill early this morning.

Police allege three women and two men kicked the front door of the house down, entered the home, damaged property inside and assaulted a woman with a baseball bat while also injuring her pet dog.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the RSPCA was called.

All five alleged offenders are expected to be charged with charged with break and enter, assault occasioning bodily harm, willful damage, stealing and animal cruelty.

Women aged 31 years old, 32 years old and 33 years old, all from Redbank Plains, a 32-year-old man from Raceview and a 34-year-old man from Durack are expected to front Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.