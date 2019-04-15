Menu
A woman and child were hospitalised overnight. Paul Donaldson
A woman and child were hospitalised overnight. Paul Donaldson
Woman and child hospitalised in weekend crashes

Navarone Farrell
by
15th Apr 2019 7:11 AM
A WOMAN was transported to Ipswich Hospital after a single vehicle crash into a pole.

The crash happened at Redbank Plains Rd, near Verran St last night at 6.25am.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said the woman had no serious injuries noted.

A two vehicle crash on the Centenary Mwy last night resulted in a child being hospitalised.

The crash occurred westbound at 6.48pm last night.

Three stable occupants were assessed with a male child transported in a stable condition to Queensland Children's Hospital for further assessment.

