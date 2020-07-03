Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WOMAN RESISTS ARREST: A 45-year-old Eidsvold woman has been charged with several offences after allegedly obstructing police. Picture: File
WOMAN RESISTS ARREST: A 45-year-old Eidsvold woman has been charged with several offences after allegedly obstructing police. Picture: File
Crime

Woman allegedly turns on police during arrest

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EIDSVOLD woman allegedly turned on police after she was spotted breaking several driving laws.

It will be alleged the 45-year-old woman was driving along Stockman St around 2pm on July 1 when she was detected by police.

After further investigation, it will be alleged the woman was driving an unregistered and uninsured car with a disqualified licence.

When approached by police, the woman allegedly obstructed an officer in his duties during the arrest.

She was released on bail after being charged with several traffic offences, and obstructing police.

She will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court in September.

More Stories

eidsvold eidsvold police obstructing police qps traffic offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive national call centre brings 700 jobs to region

        premium_icon Massive national call centre brings 700 jobs to region

        News An ATO contractor has spotted an opportunity in one of the region’s top growth suburbs

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        Plans to turn former hotel site into student accommodation

        premium_icon Plans to turn former hotel site into student accommodation

        News A four story building is in the development application phase.

        Appeal for witness in fatal traffic crash

        premium_icon Appeal for witness in fatal traffic crash

        News Police are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash