Woman allegedly tries to smuggle $100k of drugs into prison

A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly attempting to smuggle more than $100,000 worth of drugs into an Ipswich prison this morning.

Officers from the Queensland Police Services’ Corrective Services Investigation Unit intercepted the 42-year-old allegedly trying to bring contraband into the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre at 8.30am on Monday.

It will be alleged that during the interview the Morayfield woman surrendered 180 strips of the opioid Buprenorphine, which officers estimated would be worth between $104,000 and $144,000 if it had made its way into the prison.

The woman was charged with supplying dangerous drug into a correctional centre and she was issued a notice to appear at Caboolture Magistrates Court on April 6.

A 25-year-old Slacks Creek woman was also charged after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into Woodford Correctional Centre on Sunday.

She was intercepted allegedly trying to bring in a significant quantity of suboxone strips into the facility.

Queensland Corrective Services Deputy Commissioner for custodial operations Gary McCahon praised the vigilance of officers involved.

“Our intelligence officers and custodial correctional officers do an excellent job of working closely together to prevent the introduction of contraband into our prisons,” he said.

“These incidents over the weekend were very good pieces of work to identify a possible threat to officer safety and the safety of everyone in the centre.

“Attempting to introduce contraband into our centres can result in significant fines and imprisonment.

“It also makes prison less safe for everyone. It is not worth the risk.

“We also appreciate Queensland Police Services’ ongoing commitment to supporting our efforts to ensure the safety of our centres.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.