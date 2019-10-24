Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed pet cat 20 times

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
24th Oct 2019 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A woman who allegedly stabbed her pet cat 20 times before throwing it off a balcony in Dee Why has been charged with multiple animal cruelty offences.

On Wednesday about 8.20am police were called to a unit on Moorambra Rd, Dee Why where they found a dead cat which had been stabbed 20 times.

Following a brief investigation, officers took the 19-year-old cat owner to the Northern Beaches hospital for a mental health assessment.

She was then arrested by police and charged with multiple animal cruelty offences including torture.

A second cat was found in the unit and the RSPCA is now looking after the animal.

The woman's bail was refused and she is due to face Manly Local Court today.

More Stories

animal cruelty court crime editors picks

Top Stories

    People, bins, trolleys play chicken with freight trains

    premium_icon People, bins, trolleys play chicken with freight trains

    News REVEALED: Running in front of trains, leaving trolleys and bins on tracks and the fines dished out

    • 24th Oct 2019 9:57 AM
    Police declare PSPA in Raceview

    Police declare PSPA in Raceview

    News Specialist police are currently on scene.

    Dad cops huge fine for drink driving

    premium_icon Dad cops huge fine for drink driving

    News Tradesman nearly five times over limit

    FULL LIST: Community groups receive council funding

    premium_icon FULL LIST: Community groups receive council funding

    News More than $35,000 of grant money for 11 community groups has been approved.