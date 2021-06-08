Menu
Torture charges have been laid against two women who allegedly unleashed multiple assaults on another woman while holding her captive during an hours-long ordeal.
Crime

Woman allegedly restrained, beaten in torture ordeal

kaitlyn smith
7th Jun 2021 3:30 PM
Torture charges have been laid against two women who allegedly unleashed multiple assaults on another woman while holding her captive during an ordeal lasting several hours.

The victim, 27, was allegedly subjected to numerous beatings at multiple addresses across the Goodna area on June 6.

Police will allege that the woman was first ambushed by several people mid Sunday morning while she was at a house in Saint Albans Street, Goodna.

It is understood the victim was moved to two other properties over the course of the day.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it would be alleged the suspects had continued their assault of the woman while she was restrained.

He said early investigations suggested all three women were known to each other.
One of the two accused, Tara Maree Quayle, 19, from Goodna, was on Monday refused bail when she faced charges including five counts of assault causing bodily harm when armed/in company; torture; and deprivation of liberty. She also faces unrelated drug charges from July 2020.

The second accused, a 41-year-old Goodna woman, is set to face court on Tuesday over similar charges.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

alleged deprivation of liberty goodna police ipswich crime torture charges
Ipswich Queensland Times

