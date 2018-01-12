Menu
Woman allegedly fails drug-driving test twice in 30 minutes

by Elizabeth Henson

A WOMAN has been arrested after she was allegedly caught drug driving twice in half an hour in Adelaide's west.

Police stopped the woman as she was driving on Tapleys Hill Rd, West Beach for a driver screening test just before 6pm on Thursday.

The test allegedly revealed the woman had methamphetamine in her system and she was issued with a direction not to drive for 24 hours.

About 30 minutes later, the woman was stopped by the same patrol as she was driving on Holbrooks Rd, Flinders Park.

The 33-year-old Mansfield Park woman was drug tested a second time and again returned a positive result for methamphetamine.

She was arrested and charged with breaching a driver direction notice and has been bailed to appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court at a later date.

Police have not ruled out further charges.

Topics:  adelaide arrested drug driver dui

