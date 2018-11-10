Woman allegedly caught with 16.2kg of ‘white powder’

The 25-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Newtown Police Station, with the items seized to undergo forensic analysis.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Newtown Police Station, with the items seized to undergo forensic analysis. stevepb/PIXABAY

A WOMAN has been charged with drug offences after a vehicle stop in Sydney's inner-west overnight.

Officers stopped a white Mitsubishi ASX on Glebe Point Road to speak with the driver at around 10pm.

After searching the vehicle, police allegedly located approximately 16.2kg of white powder believed to be cocaine, a quantity of money, and four mobile phones.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Newtown Police Station, with the items seized to undergo forensic analysis.

She was charged with supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity, deal with property proceeds of crime, and drive while suspended.

The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Friday December 7.