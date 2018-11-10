Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 25-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Newtown Police Station, with the items seized to undergo forensic analysis.
The 25-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Newtown Police Station, with the items seized to undergo forensic analysis. stevepb/PIXABAY
Crime

Woman allegedly caught with 16.2kg of ‘white powder’

10th Nov 2018 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with drug offences after a vehicle stop in Sydney's inner-west overnight.

Officers stopped a white Mitsubishi ASX on Glebe Point Road to speak with the driver at around 10pm.

After searching the vehicle, police allegedly located approximately 16.2kg of white powder believed to be cocaine, a quantity of money, and four mobile phones.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Newtown Police Station, with the items seized to undergo forensic analysis.

She was charged with supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity, deal with property proceeds of crime, and drive while suspended.

The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Friday December 7.

cocaine drugs

Top Stories

    How exercise can help beat the blues

    How exercise can help beat the blues

    Lifestyle IN Australia, in any one year, one million adults have depression and more than two million have anxiety.

    Ipswich region's hard work, strategy defies football critics

    premium_icon Ipswich region's hard work, strategy defies football critics

    Soccer From day one to state league glory, Wickstein relives journey

    • 10th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    Where you can apply for a job in Ipswich right now

    premium_icon Where you can apply for a job in Ipswich right now

    Employment This employer has a number of jobs at various locations up for grabs

    $4.2b school funding in jeopardy

    premium_icon $4.2b school funding in jeopardy

    Education MORE than $4.2b in funding for Queensland schools could be lost.

    Local Partners