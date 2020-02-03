Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman allegedly blows .324 with child in back seat

by ANDREW POTTS
3rd Feb 2020 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN will face court after allegedly crashing her car with a chilling in the back seat and being found with an astonishingly high blood alcohol reading.

NSW police were called to central Kingscliff at 8.40pm last night after reports a Mazda 2 sedan had crash into a parked car.

Police arrived at Kingscliff St to find the driver, a 41-year-old woman, had a three-year-old girl in the back seat.

Police performed a breath test and the woman allegedly returned a reading of 0.324.

She was issued a Court Attendance Notice for high-range drink driving and will front Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday March 2.

Her licence was also suspended.

The woman suffered minor cuts and the child was uninjured.

More Stories

Show More
court crime drink driving editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents to feel the heat as max temps hit Ipswich

        premium_icon Residents to feel the heat as max temps hit Ipswich

        News Temperatures will reach will above average for this time of year

        How dairy farmers are being milked dry

        premium_icon How dairy farmers are being milked dry

        Rural Greg Antcliff has watched as one farmer after the other has walked away

        LOCKYER ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates so far

        premium_icon LOCKYER ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates so far

        News In a little over a month, rate payers will cast their votes to elect councillors to...