Woman allegedly abused, punched, bitten in taxi violence

A court has heard how a woman was allegedly assaulted by her partner while trying to flee his abuse in a taxi.

A TAXI driver called police when a couple argued in front of him for 20 minutes and the man bashed the woman and bit her foot.

The woman had called the taxi in an attempt to flee her boyfriend’s abuse, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, initially pleaded guilty to three charges of contravening a domestic violence protection order – aggravated offence; and driving when unlicensed.

The pleas were later withdrawn after Magistrate Donna MacCallum urged the defendant to seek legal advice due the seriousness of the charges.

The alleged offences occurred in July and December last year.

Appearing from jail via video-link, the man initially said he pleaded guilty and did not want to be legally represented.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called to a house at Bundamba when neighbours reported a couple arguing.

Officers found the woman distressed in the back yard.

She told them she and her partner had been arguing all day, with the man accusing her of infidelity.

Sgt Caldwell said she called a taxi and while sitting in the front seat and telling the driver to drive her away quickly, her boyfriend came up yelling loudly.

He twice punched her in the head then pulled her from the taxi, the court heard.

He grabbed her and bit her on the right foot.

Sgt Caldwell said police saw that her dress was torn and “a distinct bite mark to her right foot”.

The taxi driver told police the argument lasted 20 minutes, and that he saw the man attempt to bite the female’s hand before hitting her.

The worried driver then left the scene.

In a separate incident, the woman called police saying she was parked on a bridge on North Station Road and the man was fighting with her.

When officers arrived at the bridge the woman told them he had climbed over the bridge railing and gone into bushland after saying he would kill himself.

In a third incident staff at a pharmacy came to the woman’s aid when the man abused her after she ran inside to take shelter.

The incident took place on December 10 at Leichhardt, with Sgt Caldwell saying the pair argued in a car with the man calling her derogatory names, while threatening to punch her.

The woman stopped the car on Old Toowoomba Road and the man spat on her face, then punched her.

She ran into the pharmacy and the man followed, before asking her for money.

Sgt Caldwell said CCTV showed the man’s threatening behaviour.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum again told the man she “strongly recommended” he seek legal representation, warning him he would likely face a jail term for the offences as he had previous breaches of protection orders.

The man reconsidered his situation and agreed that he would get a lawyer through Legal Aid.

Ms MacCallum withdrew his pleas of guilty and adjourned the case to February 5.