Woman airlifted to hospital with head injury after car crash

Two women in their 20s were hospitalised after crashing into a pole in Mulgowie on Monday morning

A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane in the early hours of this morning after a car crash in the Lockyer Valley overnight.

Two women in their 20s were assessed by paramedics after their vehicle crashed into a pole on Beckman and Mulgowie roads in Mulgowie at about 2.20am.

Both suffered head injuries.

One woman was taken by rescue helicopter to Princess Alexandra Hospital and the other by road to Ipswich Hospital.

