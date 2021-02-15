Menu
Two women in their 20s were hospitalised after crashing into a pole in Mulgowie on Monday morning
Woman airlifted to hospital with head injury after car crash

Lachlan Mcivor
15th Feb 2021 7:30 AM
A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane in the early hours of this morning after a car crash in the Lockyer Valley overnight.

Two women in their 20s were assessed by paramedics after their vehicle crashed into a pole on Beckman and Mulgowie roads in Mulgowie at about 2.20am.

Both suffered head injuries.

One woman was taken by rescue helicopter to Princess Alexandra Hospital and the other by road to Ipswich Hospital.

