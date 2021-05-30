Woman airlifted to hospital after motorbike, car crash

A rescue helicopter is at the scene of a crash involving two cars and a motorbike in the Scenic Rim on Sunday morning. Photo: File

UPDATE: A woman has now been airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter is at the scene of a crash involving two cars and a motorbike on the Mount Lindesay Highway in the Scenic Rim.

Paramedics are assessing a woman in her 50s, who is in a stable condition with a leg injury.

The crash occurred just before 9.30am on Sunday on a stretch of the highway in Rathdowney.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said, as of 10.50am, the helicopter has yet to depart and is still at the scene.

She said Rescue 588 had been tasked to the crash.

