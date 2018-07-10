Menu
Emergency services are still on scene after a car rolled on Tenthill Creek Rd this afternoon. Photo: LifeFlight.
Woman airlifted to hospital after Lockyer Valley rollover

10th Jul 2018 5:05 PM

PARAMEDICS are currently treating three people west of Gatton after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a female patient was being airlifted to hospital after being trapped in one of the vehicles that rolled after the crash on Tenthill Creek Rd about 3.30pm.

It is not yet clear which hospital the woman is being flown to, but the spokesman said she had pelvic and abdominal injuries.

One person was taken to Gatton Hospital, the other person involved in the crash declined treatment.

