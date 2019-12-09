Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue attends a woman injured while fighting fires near Rolleston
News

Woman airlifted after being hit by car while fighting fires

Jack Evans
9th Dec 2019 11:41 AM
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to a 'primary incident' on a rural property south of Rolleston yesterday evening.

The crew was responding to reports a woman in her early 70s had sustained compound fractures to her ankle.

It was reported the injuries came after the woman and her husband were battling blazes on their property about 200kms south west of Rockhampton.

The woman was struck by a vehicle causing the injuries to her ankle and upper leg.

She was initially treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before the arrival of the Rescue 300 crew.

The patient was stabilised on scene by the on-board critical care paramedic and doctor, before she was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

