IN COURT: Stacie-Anne Warwick fronted Chinchilla Magistrates Court for a part-hearing on Thursday, January 21, where she pleaded guilty to stealing from previous employers. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Woman admits to stealing from Ipswich medical clinics

Peta McEachern
3rd Feb 2021 3:00 PM
Stacie-Anne Warwick fronted Chinchilla Magistrates Court for a part-heard hearing on Thursday, January 21, where she pleaded guilty to stealing from multiple previous employers.

On September 1, 2019, Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the court when Warwick was an employee of IMED Plus Ripley Pty Ltd she stole $100 cash.

The court also heard in 2019 Warwick attempted to steal money from IMED Plus Ripley Pty Ltd, and dishonestly gained benefit from the Family Medical Centre Clinics in Goodna and Sherwood when she was working as an employee.

Peters Criminal Lawyer, Jessica Hine, told the court Warwick could be arraigned of six charges, and have her case set aside for a lengthy court hearing on March 17.

Warwick pleaded guilty to the following charges; three charges of fraud, dishonestly gaining benefit/advantage by employee, one charge of attempted fraud to dishonestly gain benefit by employee, and one charge of stealing by clerks and servants.

Ipswich Queensland Times

