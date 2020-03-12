Menu
Jig’s up for woman accused of swiping vibrator

Felicity Ripper
, felicity.ripper@scnews.com.au
11th Mar 2020 7:21 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2020 4:37 AM
A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to stealing a vibrator from a sex shop as well as taking goods from a range of other stores.

Police allege Brooke Jane Davis, 24, stole from several Coast stores between June last year and January 2020.

She faced Maroochydore Magistrate Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to five charges of stealing.

"You stole an Ovo s4 Vibrator from Totally Adult in Caloundra," Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said.

Mr Stjernqvist said the offence allegedly occurred while Ms Davis, from Little Mountain, was being investigated for stealing from TK Maxx at Birtinya.

He said she was also facing charges for stealing groceries from Coles, and stealing sunglasses from The Sunglasses Hut at Kawana Shoppingworld on two occasions.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens said some of the stolen items had been returned but about $970 was still being sought in restitution.

Lawyer Neale Tobin said his client had an addiction to drugs and had been accepted into a program to help her deal with the issue. He requested the matter be adjourned for a week so Ms Davis could provide a medical report to the court.

Ms Davis's bail was enlarged and the matter was adjourned to March 18 for sentencing.

