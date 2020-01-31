Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

Aisling Brennan
30th Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 31st Jan 2020 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Coast woman who allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer has pleaded guilty to one of the 330 fraud allegations against her.

Tracey Louise Hughes, 55, from Evans Head, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where she entered a plea of guilty to one of the 330 charges against her for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Police will allege Hughes fraudulently transferred the funds from her employer, a Northern Rivers business, over a seven-year period from January 12, 2012 until early January 2019.

She allegedly transferred a total of almost $180,000 to her own bank account through 330 transactions in that time.

Hughes was arrested in Evans Head on July 4 last year.

A signed case conference certificate was presented to Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where Magistrate Michael Dakin accepted Hughes' guilty plea.

She will be committed for a sentencing date in Lismore District Court on February 24.

No pleas have been entered for the other 329 charges.

More Stories

Show More
evans head fraud offences lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Love found on factory floor of 100-year-old business

        premium_icon Love found on factory floor of 100-year-old business

        News When Tony Robinson heard the news that his long-term employer Alvey Reels was closing down, he admitted he was an ‘emotional wreck’.

        • 31st Jan 2020 6:00 AM
        ‘Somebody will be killed there’: Drivers blast danger road

        premium_icon ‘Somebody will be killed there’: Drivers blast danger road

        News BUCKLE up if you’re heading down this road - despite continuous speed limit drops...

        • 31st Jan 2020 6:00 AM
        Lockyer’s ‘lucky find’ to debut on Hollywood screens

        premium_icon Lockyer’s ‘lucky find’ to debut on Hollywood screens

        News A FILM director has described a piece of the Lockyer’s history as a “lucky find”.

        • 31st Jan 2020 6:00 AM
        ‘I want to help students the way my teachers couldn’t’

        premium_icon ‘I want to help students the way my teachers couldn’t’

        News Bullying put Emily behind in her classes

        • 31st Jan 2020 6:00 AM