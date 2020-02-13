Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman who is alleged to have stabbed a Byron Bay Public School teacher has had her matter adjourned.
A woman who is alleged to have stabbed a Byron Bay Public School teacher has had her matter adjourned.
News

Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces delays in case

Aisling Brennan
13th Feb 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE woman accused of stabbing a Byron Bay school teacher has had her matter adjourned because of delays in discussion between prosecution and her defence counsel.

The 32-year-old Suffolk Park woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse over the incident on April 30 last year.

Police allege the woman entered the grounds of Byron Bay Public School before stabbing Zane Vockler with a pair of scissors.

It is alleged Mr Vockler's arm was fractured during the incident.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where the woman's solicitor, Tracey Randall, requested an adjournment.

Ms Randall told the court the case conference was ongoing due to "delays".

Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned the matter to February 26 for charge certification.

byron bay public school court crime public school teacher violence
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich loses giant of the quarry business

        premium_icon Ipswich loses giant of the quarry business

        News Viv Zanow has passed away following a long post-stroke health battle, aged 92.

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        Thagoona man joins the race for Division 4 councillor

        premium_icon Thagoona man joins the race for Division 4 councillor

        News ‘I’d really like to see roads improved for the community'.

        Reconciliation in action at Brassall State School

        premium_icon Reconciliation in action at Brassall State School

        News Brassall State School is one of the first schools to enact a reconciliation action...

        Man suffers burns in reported chemical fire

        premium_icon Man suffers burns in reported chemical fire

        Breaking Critical care paramedics have been called to treat a man with burns