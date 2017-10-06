25°
News

Woman, 77, charged after man stabbed in the eye with a key

Emma Clarke
by

A WOMAN in her 70s who allegedly injured a man's eye with a key had her case mentioned in court today.

Maria Carmen Azzopardi, 77, was charged after police were called to neighborhood dispute at North Ipswich on September 11.

Police allege two men became involved in a physical altercation which resulted in a 77-year-old woman intervening by striking a 53-year-old man in the head with a set of keys before making contact with the man's right eye.


He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital to receive treatment to his eye.


Azzopardi is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.


Defence lawyer Matthew Faircolugh appeared on Azzopardi's behalf and had the matter adjourned to October 25.

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times
Woman dies in crash on Warrego Hwy

Woman dies in crash on Warrego Hwy

A woman sustained critical injuries in the crash and the Queensland Ambulance service says she was not transported from the scene of the incident.

Ipswich home at centre of $8.7m police drug bust

8.30AM: Police are currently investigating the break and enter at the Mundubbera Showgrounds.

Police say they found chemicals to produce more than 38kg of MDA

LOOK UP! Roulettes to wow with low-level aerobatics display

Don't miss the low-level aerobatics flying display this weekend.

High performance manoeuvrability of Pilatus PC-9 on show this weekend

'I'm on painkillers, it's not helping': Racer out of Bathurst

Ipswich racer Ash Walsh.

Brave bid to contest this weekend's Bathurst 1000 is over

Local Partners