Woman, 77, charged after man stabbed in the eye with a key

A WOMAN in her 70s who allegedly injured a man's eye with a key had her case mentioned in court today.

Maria Carmen Azzopardi, 77, was charged after police were called to neighborhood dispute at North Ipswich on September 11.



Police allege two men became involved in a physical altercation which resulted in a 77-year-old woman intervening by striking a 53-year-old man in the head with a set of keys before making contact with the man's right eye.



He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital to receive treatment to his eye.



Azzopardi is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.



Defence lawyer Matthew Faircolugh appeared on Azzopardi's behalf and had the matter adjourned to October 25.