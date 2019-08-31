Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman’s Toyota Corolla was travelling along the unsealed forestry road, when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
The woman’s Toyota Corolla was travelling along the unsealed forestry road, when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
News

Woman, 47, dies after car hits tree

by Thomas Morgan
31st Aug 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 47-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle crash after the car she was driving left the road and hit a tree on a rural road in the state's southeast.

Police say the incident occurred about 2.30pm on Friday on Kelly Three Road in the Toolara State Forest near Gympie.

The woman's Toyota Corolla was travelling along the unsealed forestry road, when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

"The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 47-year-old Maryborough woman, died at the scene," Queensland Police said in a statement.

Investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, three people were injured after a car went off a bridge northwest of Gympie overnight.

Emergency services rushed to Brooweena Woolooga Rd, where the car reportedly went over the right hand side of a bridge near Running Creek Rd at around 11.45pm.

According to a Queensland Police spokesman, the three persons of unknown age and gender walked from the vehicle.

More Stories

crash editors picks fatal motoring road traffic incident safety

Top Stories

    FATHER'S DAY: 70 of the best tributes, pics to Ipswich dads

    premium_icon FATHER'S DAY: 70 of the best tributes, pics to Ipswich dads

    People and Places We asked QT's friends on Facebook to post photos and a few words about their dads, and have selected a few of the most touching for your enjoyment.

    Why new fathers need to stick together to become better dads

    premium_icon Why new fathers need to stick together to become better dads

    News Tomorrow will be the first Father's Day for some.

    Salvo's drastically reduce stock for big spring sale

    premium_icon Salvo's drastically reduce stock for big spring sale

    News Here is your opportunity to pick up plenty of bargains

    ‘No justice’ from Barrett Centre inquest findings

    premium_icon ‘No justice’ from Barrett Centre inquest findings

    News The inquest is investigating the death of three teens