Woman, 22, pleads guilty to punching cop in drunken rampage

FACING COURT: Deeanne Lee Baumann confirmed her guilty plea for nine charges, including assaulting a police officer.

A 22-YEAR-OLD Tewantin woman has pleaded guilty to a string of charges including assault, for allegedly punching a police officer in the face during a drunken rampage.

Deeanne Lee Baumann confirmed her guilty plea at Noosa Magistrates Court yesterday, to nine charges.

She had been charged with public nuisance, common assault while adversely affected by intoxicating substance, contravene direction, fail to leave licensed premises, obstruct police, wilful damage to police property and serious assault to a police officer causing bodily harm.

The string of offences allegedly occurred at Noosa Heads on April 26.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said she had a victim impact statement available.

Baumann's bail was enlarged and her case adjourned to July 23.