Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash near Tennant Creek.
Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash near Tennant Creek.
News

Woman, 21, dies in rollover, baby airlifted to hospital

by SARAH MATTHEWS and JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Jul 2020 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman has died and an 11-month-old baby boy has been medivaced to Alice Springs following a car rollover near Tennant Creek yesterday.

The two other occupants of the car, a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were taken to the Tennant Creek Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 10.25am, 55km north of Tennant Creek near the Gibson and South Haywood creeks.

Passing motorists notified local authorities.

The relationship between the four occupants is not known, however police have notified next of kin.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit from Alice Springs is investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash.

The road is now open.

The NT road toll for 2020 now stands at 13.

Originally published as Woman, 21, dies in rollover, baby airlifted to hospital

More Stories

Show More
alice springs crash nt vehicle rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Detailed plans emerge for Plainland Bunnings store

        premium_icon REVEALED: Detailed plans emerge for Plainland Bunnings store

        Business A three-year infrastructure fee payment plan will be negotiated with the developer of Bunnings Plainland.

        • 16th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
        Why council decided against free tip vouchers for residents

        premium_icon Why council decided against free tip vouchers for residents

        Council News They were promised by councillors in the election campaign.

        ‘Shame on you’: Armed trio ambushed pizza delivery drivers

        premium_icon ‘Shame on you’: Armed trio ambushed pizza delivery drivers

        Crime An Ipswich Court has heard three men sentenced for armed robbery now face...

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites