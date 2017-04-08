27°
News

Wolston Park victim: 'I got them to believe I wasn't mad'

Emma Clarke
| 8th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
INSIDE HELL: A 6-year-old boy who was kept inside Wolston Park Mental Health Centre in the 1960s.
INSIDE HELL: A 6-year-old boy who was kept inside Wolston Park Mental Health Centre in the 1960s. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS inside the now derelict Wolston Park Centre for Mental Health that a six-year-old-boy outsmarted his abusers and made a break for freedom.

The Wacol asylum was home to children who, now adults, share close to six decades of dark secrets and stories of torture, horror and abuse from the 1950s to 1980s.

One of the patients, who was sent by court order when he was about six or seven, spent months inside the centre, infatuated with his imminent escape home to country Queensland.

It is that story of escape that reveals the true agony and torment children and adults were subjected to.

With records destroyed and the asylum rarely spoken about, the man isn't sure how old he was when he was sent, but he was the youngest patient during his time at the centre.

It was the same young boy who beat the staff at their own game.

A Wolston Park victim, now almost 60, relives his time inside the asylum.
A Wolston Park victim, now almost 60, relives his time inside the asylum. Contributed

 

"(A psychiatrist) would hold up his hand to me with his fingers in the peace sign and say how many fingers do you see and I would say five and he was obviously unhappy with that. Sometimes I could see his other hand on the table so I would say 10 and sometimes there would be a person walking in the corridor with their hand in their pocket and another hand holding something so I would answer 15, depending on how many hands I could see," he said.

"They taught me the definition of being mad was believing two incompatible things at the same time so I was trying to demonstrate to them I was not mad because then I could go home and see my parents and my sister and play with my dog and all the sort of things a kid wanted to do.

"I got him to understand. I held up my hand and got the answer from him, I pointed at my fingers that were folded down. I would tell them you told me 'you could only see two fingers and now you're telling me you can see five, you believe two incompatible things at the same time, you must be mad'.

"I was answering exactly the question he was asking. The next time we went to the panel meeting we played that out to them. That was how I got out of there.

"I finally got them to understand I wasn't mad."

Wolston Park Mental Health Centre
Wolston Park Mental Health Centre

 

Among the stories of torment, the man says he witnessed systematic rape, intellectual abuse and physical torture.

He was issued with adult-size underwear and no other clothes, he slept in bunkers with a window into a corridor he was too short to see out of and was forced to stand in a doorway and ask for permission to use the bathroom.

"They did the electric shock thing to me. They would cart me off to a room, tie me down in a chair and put this thing on my head and turn the electric current on. My head was so small they had to adjust it, it didn't fit properly," he said.

"I remember the blue flash from it arching across and that horrible smell of burning hair.

"They would tell me that was going to make me better but frankly I think it was more of a matter of social control. I experienced it as a form of torture where they would keep doing it until I answered the questions in the way they wanted me to answer them.

"They'd strap me down and put me on some weird medication stuff and put something in my mouth. I was convinced they were orally raping me. They'd strap me down because when they took hold of me I'd resist as hard as I could. When he tied me down I broke through that. There was a thing that went in your mouth to stop you biting your tongue."

He said he spent every night blocking out the sounds of women being raped and sexually abused.

"On the afternoon shift, between four in the afternoon and midnight, that's when most of the bad stuff happened. It was bath time and meal time so they were stripping people off and hosing them. That's when they had them naked and most vulnerable," he said.

"It was just the most incredible screams you would have out of a horror movie coming from the other building. I would cover my ears and get taught to ignore it, you had to live with it. It happens every night.

"There was one night it didn't happen and it was pretty weird, it was I think Good Friday and a special occasion.

"It stood out, because of the lack of screams that night, I asked 'what is wrong that there were no screams tonight?'

"There was a young lady who, there was something supposedly a bit different about her, she was around 17 or 18, and a couple of the male mental health workers had taken a liking to her and they were, on a systematic regular basis, were raping her, including in front of me. I saw it happen."

The man said patients were issued a number they were expected to respond to and one psychologist gave him the alias name 'Burt'.

"I had a psychiatrist allocated to me, a doctor and he never smiled, he wouldn't refer to me as my name, it was a patient number. It was considered unprofessional to refer to a patient with the name, as unscientific. It was seen as getting too involved with the patients by calling them by their name," he said.

"I was expected to answer to that number."

Five decades later

IT WAS 35 years after he was released from Wolston Park Centre for Mental Health when the man, who was a patient as a child, received support.

The man, now almost 60, lives in Perth having fled the horror he was subjected to as a child in Queensland. He is still in therapy.

He graduated from engineering at University of Queensland and led a long and successful career in the gold and base metals mining industry.

The psychological help he has now was not a benefit he was awarded when he was released in the mid 1960s.

"As poor as things may be they are a hell of a lot better than they used to be," he said.

"It was mid-90s to 2000s that we had a wider acceptance that post-traumatic stress disorder was actually real.

"What is now considered classic trauma symptoms were then signs of failings or madness.

"Their ways of treating things in many ways just compounded things even further.

"I'm working on developing life skills rather than just survival."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  child abuse editors picks wacol wolston park

Wolston Park victim: 'I got them to believe I wasn't mad'

Wolston Park victim: 'I got them to believe I wasn't mad'

How a 6-year-old boy beat his abusers at their own game and escaped torture

Laser light show to mark Riverlink's milestone

No Caption

Centre to giveawy Kia Rio Hatch and $1000 gift cards

COMMENT: Will we ever win traffic war?

Green traffic light.

Dreaded bottleneck just keeps turning up somewhere else

What's on this weekend

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Local Partners

Wolston Park victim: 'I got them to believe I wasn't mad'

How a 6-year-old boy beat his abusers at their own game and escaped torture

Life of Ipswich's 007 to feature in theatre and music

LINK: The connection of Ipswich-raised Sidney Cotton to Ian Fleming's James Bond is set to be brought to life by Ipswich actors and musicians.

Spicers Hidden Vale retreat to host night in honour of Sidney Cotton

What's on this weekend

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

IN THE GROOVE: Don't miss out on live music this week.

The latest from the city's live music scene

Wizards, witches and mystical creatures to light streets

BONANZA: Ipswich Festival parade.

Huge event program for Ipswich Festival

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

THE Lismore Flood Appeal video features songs and images of people behind the city's recovery.

What's on this weekend

Bilby triplets came out of their mother's pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

IN THE GROOVE: Don't miss out on live music this week.

The latest from the city's live music scene

The royal treatment for rock and roll

ROCKERS: Port Royal love playing at the Triffid in Brisbane.

Port Royal discuss rock and roll and the future

Calling all word lovers: national poetry prize

PROUD: 2016 Bruce Dawe National Poetry Prize winner Jenny Pollack.

Entries for the 2017 Prize close on May 12

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,900

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

REDUCED $20,000!

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $199,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

SECLUDED ENTERTAINER ON 859M2 BLOCK

12 Tina Close, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

What a fantastic outdoor and entertainment area, if Sunday BBQ's and relaxing around the pool are your thing than this family home will suit you and your leisure...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $569,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

THE RENOVATOR

49 Blackall Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This very modest early 1920's mining cottage is ready to be transformed into something special. Located on a flat tree lined 600m2 block and is within walking...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

Brassall Brick - Superb Investment

4 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after suburb of Brassall is this lowset brick home with three large bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The home has an air conditioned...

Easy Living - Peaceful &amp; Quiet

2A Clare Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $327,000

Located on the high side of the road, this lowset brick home is in a peaceful and quiet setting. The home boasts large living areas, wide hallway and 3 bedrooms...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

&#39;THREE YEARS NEW AND NOTHING TO DO!&#39;

38 Diamantina Boulevarde, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This stunning four built-in bedroom family home is the complete package for both home owners and investors. Not only is it just three years old but it offers you...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

U-TURN HELL: Traffic woes at Brassall Hungry Jack's

PUSH OFF: Terry Crossley is angry with the lack of traffic-turning options for customers at the new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Brassall as drivers are constantly using his drive-way to turn around or are performing illegal U-turns in his street.

"I had four cars pull in within 15 minutes at 4am this morning."

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!