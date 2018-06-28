Wolston jail riot scenario training shown in dramatic video

A rare glimpse of the high-level training corrections officers undergo to deal with emergencies is shown in dramatic footage from a riot scenario at Wolston Correctional Centre.

The exercise was a training scenario for the Emergency Response Group was a specially trained and equipped group of officers who respond to critical incidents in prisons to restore safety and security.

Queensland Corrections Minister Mark Ryan released the dramatic footage of an Emergency Response Group dealing with a riot scenario at the Wacol jail.

Wolston Correctional Centre has traditionally housed some of Queensland's worst prisoners including high profile sex offenders, psychopaths and individuals who are targeted by other prisoners and require protection.

"The ERG team receives regular firearms, de-escalation and restraint training as well as tactical and strategy preparations and specialist personal training sessions," Mr Ryan said.

"They are provided with a range of protective and tactical equipment to allow them to respond to prisoner violence and unrest, including chemical agents."

When not responding to critical incidents, ERG tasks include providing security escorts, conducting random cell searches and searching for contraband, often in partnership with the Queensland Correctional Services dog squad or intelligence branch.

In another boost to prison officer safety, the first 1350 load bearing vests are being rolled out to front line custodial officers at Queensland's prisons this week.

All front line officers will have personally assigned load bearing vests by the end of the year in an effort to boost officer safety at Queensland's 11 high security facilities.

"The vests will enable officers to wear body worn cameras - a technology shown to improve officer safety in custodial environments," Minister Ryan said.

"Every day corrections officers keep Queensland's communities safer by managing more than 8800 of our most dangerous and unpredictable people in corrections facilities across Queensland.

"The roll out of vests is a significant step in improving officer safety in what can be a very challenging and dynamic environment.

Queensland Corrections Minister Mark Ryan has released dramatic footage of an Emergency Response Group dealing with a riot at Wolston Correctional Centre during a training scenario. Contributed

Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin said officer safety was a top priority.

"Correctional officers put their lives on the line in prisons every day, managing the most dangerous people in our State, to keep Queensland safer," Mr Martin said.

"I am very pleased to have been able to work with the union to provide all our frontline officers with load bearing vests by the end of the year, as they and body worn cameras are known to reduce injury and keep officers safer on the job."

The Together Union's Michael Thomas said the vests were 'something members had been calling for some time'.

"Correctional Officers do a tough job and deserve to be properly equipped to do it," Mr Thomas said.

Mr Martin recently announced a complete review of Use of Force in QCS to ensure all officers were appropriately equipped to deal with highly dynamic prison environments.

"Officer safety is our number one priority, and the Use of Force Review will be an important part of our commitment to ensuring we are providing the most effective and sustainable processes, equipment, training and technology to our officers now and into the future," he said.