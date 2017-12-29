Wolston Farmhouse home to new project for National Trust

BEFORE Wolston Park Mental Asylum made history and before Wolston Correctional Centre was home to criminals, Wolston Farmhouse was a bustling and significant part of Ipswich and surrounding cities.

Built in 1852, Wolston Farmhouse is the oldest surviving residential farmhouse in the district and was the original cornerstone in Wacol, the name later adopted by some of the infamous establishments in the suburb.

In 1963, it became the first property to be acquired by the National Trust Queensland Branch, and has since become part of a portfolio of 14 heritage properties across the state.

It will also be the first to trial a new model of historical tourism; one which is aimed at balancing a secure economic future for the property, its historical significance and an exclusive cooking, music, art and sporting events calendar.

More details are expected to be revealed in February with events running from March to November.

Property manager Luke Edwards said it was just the beginning of a drive to restore local interest in the property.

"We are trying to create a model, buy using Wolston first, where we can balance preservation and the beautiful history with a commercial aspect," Mr Edwards said.

"The National Trust is not for profit but we need to make enough money to keep up with the preservation of these beautiful assets. It's very expensive and takes a lot of effort to keep the doors open.

"It will kick off in the new year with a fresh take on the whole place.

"It's very hard to do that by just selling tea and coffee."

Space for weddings, parties, birthdays, celebrations, exclusive hire and corporate events will form part of the changes happening in 2018.

Among the planned events are music in March on the deck, artists in residence, celebrity chef paddock to plate food events and a fun run down the avenue of trees.

"In the centenary suburbs there is a big catchment of people and new families who are looking for something to do so we are trying to do a lot of events that will bring new and fresh blood into the place," Mr Edwards said.

"Each venue has a quirkiness about it which in this day and age people are looking for. If that works and Wolston starts firing, that's a really good place to be.

"It's the first property the trust got so it has a special place in the heart but it's beautiful, I have a lot of hope in it.

"We want to create a buzz, I can really see Wolston being a destination for local people."

Mr Edwards said if the National Trust had not moved in to the property, it would have fallen into complete disrepair. He said the next step in the trust's work was to secure the future of Wolston Farmhouse for generations to come.

"By increasing the number of people who come to the property you are doing two things; you generate an income and economic benefit that goes back into the property," he said.

"Secondly, Australia struggles with our identity and our history when it comes to places like this so more families with younger kids coming through will see, understand and appreciate it. Hopefully we can pass that down as the country gets older.

"You have got to have motivated individuals who love it and see it as their own because without that it will just sit vacant and that's sad. There is so much history."

Mr Edwards said a small army of volunteers worked tirelessly to restore Wolston Farmhouse to its former glory.

"The volunteers literally rebuilt this place. There was a massive effort from the volunteers and all hands on deck to get it to what it is today," he said.

"If you like gardening, history or people you can volunteer here. Local people with local knowledge is so invaluable. That's the three tiers of people we are looking for because without volunteers it doesn't run. "We have 20 but we need 20 more."

Among the property's features are a 150-year-old fig tree, planted by the original owners when the property was built, original stone work walls and chimneys and a carefully restored replica of what the building would have looked like when it was a home.

Wolston Farmhouse hosts educational experiences for children and schools, directed towards restoring an interest in local history from a young age.

"The children get to experience life as a child back in the 1950s.

"They get dressed up, they have to make bread, clean the toilets, wear bonnets. They play drop the hanky; all the games," Mr Edwards said.

To volunteer see Volunteering Services Australia or contact Wolston Farmhouse directly.

Wolston Farmhouse's early inhabitants

ESTABLISHED by Dr Stephen Simpson, Wolston Farmhouse was constructed in 1852 on 640 acres he purchased on the banks of the Brisbane River, half-way between Brisbane and Ipswich.

He established a horse and cattle station there, naming it after his Warwickshire birthplace in the UK.

Stephen Simpson was a learned man-a doctor, Justice of the Peace, Police Magistrate and later member of the first Legislative Council of Queensland. He was later appointed Crown Commissioner of Lands following the closure of the Moreton Bay penal colony in the 1840s.

In 1860 Matthew Goggs purchased the Wolston Estate from Simpson, who was returning to England.

Goggs continued the property tradition of breeding horses and cattle but also raised his large family there.

His son, also a Matthew Goggs, sold Wolston to the Grindle family in 1906.

They introduced a dairy business, supplying milk to Brisbane suburbs into the 1930s. Farmer Bert Hurley bought the Wolston Estate in 1956 before selling it to the Queensland Government.

The National Trust of Australia (Queensland) acquired Wolston Farmhouse and a small area of land surrounding it from the Queensland Government in 1963.

Today's Wolston Farmhouse, restored and popular with visitors, features furnishings, and artefacts dating back more than a century.

Some visitors testify to sensing or experiencing paranormal activity, following the deaths of two previous residents-John Ommaney in 1856 and Jem Grindle in the 1940s. Both died as a consequence of horse riding accidents.