Wolf Creek villain in Ipswich for new film role

CAST and crew members from an upcoming independent film have been spotted around Ipswich this week, as scenes were shot at one of the city's most popular public venues.

Featuring Wolf Creek star John Jarratt, Double or Nothing is the work-in-progress of local production team Brown Python.

Writer, director and co-producer Dru Brown called the film a "throwback to 90s films".

Actor and producer Nicole Payten-Betts with Wolf Creek star John Jarratt on the set of Double or Nothing.

"(It's) like Guy Ritchie's Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels with a 70s crime film flavour," Brown said.

Double or Nothing tells the tale of two cousins working in a mob-run Gold Coast workshop, with 48 hours to "win back" thousands of dollars they stole.

With filming taking place across Ipswich, as well as in Brisbane and the Gold Coast, several local spots feature in scenes.

Actor and co-producer Nicole Payten-Betts said Ipswich's old charm suited the film's retro feel of "stepping back in time".

"Just on Sunday we filmed at the Ipswich Turf Club and we were able to capture some beautiful footage on the big track there," Payten-Betts said.

"There's a bit of gambling set around the racetrack and there's also a great little bar area with a TAB so that suited our theme."

Cameras are also set to roll at the driving range and at a car yard.

Double or Nothing crew filming at the Ipswich Turf Club.

Production is set to wrap up in 2022.

"A cinema release is our plan, for sure," Payten-Betts said.

