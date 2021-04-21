Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Filming for feature Double or Nothing is taking place in and around Ipswich.
Filming for feature Double or Nothing is taking place in and around Ipswich.
News

Wolf Creek villain in Ipswich for new film role

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
21st Apr 2021 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CAST and crew members from an upcoming independent film have been spotted around Ipswich this week, as scenes were shot at one of the city's most popular public venues.

Featuring Wolf Creek star John Jarratt, Double or Nothing is the work-in-progress of local production team Brown Python.

Writer, director and co-producer Dru Brown called the film a "throwback to 90s films".

Actor and producer Nicole Payten-Betts with Wolf Creek star John Jarratt on the set of Double or Nothing.
Actor and producer Nicole Payten-Betts with Wolf Creek star John Jarratt on the set of Double or Nothing.

"(It's) like Guy Ritchie's Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels with a 70s crime film flavour," Brown said.

Double or Nothing tells the tale of two cousins working in a mob-run Gold Coast workshop, with 48 hours to "win back" thousands of dollars they stole.

LOCAL NEWS: Emergency services rush to gas leak at shopping centre

With filming taking place across Ipswich, as well as in Brisbane and the Gold Coast, several local spots feature in scenes.

Actor and co-producer Nicole Payten-Betts said Ipswich's old charm suited the film's retro feel of "stepping back in time".

Filming for feature Double or Nothing is taking place in and around Ipswich.
Filming for feature Double or Nothing is taking place in and around Ipswich.

"Just on Sunday we filmed at the Ipswich Turf Club and we were able to capture some beautiful footage on the big track there," Payten-Betts said.

"There's a bit of gambling set around the racetrack and there's also a great little bar area with a TAB so that suited our theme."

Cameras are also set to roll at the driving range and at a car yard.

Double or Nothing crew filming at the Ipswich Turf Club.
Double or Nothing crew filming at the Ipswich Turf Club.

 

Production is set to wrap up in 2022.

"A cinema release is our plan, for sure," Payten-Betts said.

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

john jarratt mick taylor wolf creek
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Twist in MasterChef sex assault case

        Premium Content Twist in MasterChef sex assault case

        Crime A MasterChef contestant has called in a fellow reality TV star to help him fight charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

        Loyal captain backed by Brothers professionalism

        Premium Content Loyal captain backed by Brothers professionalism

        Rugby League New A-Grade leader values helping each other and carrying a winning attitude. He’s...

        Ball gets rolling on Ipswich Show’s new addition

        Premium Content Ball gets rolling on Ipswich Show’s new addition

        Sport Players stand to win up to $4000 as part of the two-day tournament

        Emergency services rush to gas leak at shopping centre

        Premium Content Emergency services rush to gas leak at shopping centre

        News A woman is being treated at the scene by paramedics for burns