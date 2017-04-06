25°
Wizards, witches and mystical creatures to light streets

6th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
BONANZA: Ipswich Festival parade.
BONANZA: Ipswich Festival parade. Rob Williams

WIZARDS, witches and mystical creatures will light up streets when the annual Ipswich Festival takes over the city.

A fireworks display will launch the festival next month. There will be a multicultural celebration, an afternoon of jazz and blues, art shows, and cabaret and theatre headlining the rest of the event.

Fire On the River, Global Fiesta, Creative Kidz Big Day Out, and Jazz, Wine & Blues with Aria Hall of Fame inductee Russell Morris, will be joined by Insitu, Urban Lounge and Sounds of the 60s, starring Doug Parkinson as some of the many major festival events.

It all begins with the explosive light and sound spectacular along the Bremer River on Thursday, May 4.

Fire on the River will feature a high-energy synchronised soundtrack and pyrotechnic and laser show.

Ipswich Events Corporation executive chairman Paul Casos said the Ipswich Festival program included a host of exciting events.

"A highlight of the Ipswich Festival is Creative Kidz Big Day Out!, from 1pm on Saturday, May 6, bringing fun, wonder and fabulous entertainment for the whole family,” Mr Casos said.

"This is followed by the Parade of Light to be held under the stars with the theme Wizards, Witches and Mystical Creatures from 6pm, the Heritage Bank Street Party at 7pm, and the HONK! vehicle exhibition featuring more than 100 vintage, veteran and classic cars from 1900s-1980s.

"The succession of these thrilling activities back-to-back will transform the Ipswich CBD into a massive day and evening carnival atmosphere.”

The parade, presented by The Queensland Times and supported by Ipswich City Properties, will showcase community groups, marching bands, businesses, festival characters, vintage and classic cars, schools and dancers.

Calendar of events

May 4: Fire On The River

May 4-14: Ipswich Art Awards, Insitu, Unmasked; War-time Quilts - Quilts from Military Fabrics

May 2-14: The Tales of Beatrix Potter

May 5: The Mayor's Festival Ball

May 6: Ipswich Festival Criterium, Creative Kidz; Parade of Light; Heritage Bank Street Party; Honk! Vehicle exhibition

May 7: Ipswich Gala Doll Fair

May 11: Festival Cabaret - Lovers & Losers

May 12: Sounds of the '60s, Proms at St Paul's

May 13: Souvenirs d'Espana, Global Fiesta

May 14: Jazz, Wine & Blues

.

Topics:  ipswich festival whatson

