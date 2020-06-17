Wivenhoe water security project almost ‘shovel ready’

POSITIVE: Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative are Chair Stephen Robertson says that with government funding the Wivenhoe Pipeline project could begin construction next year.

POSITIVE: Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative are Chair Stephen Robertson says that with government funding the Wivenhoe Pipeline project could begin construction next year.

WITH a business case to be completed in just months, proponents of the Wivenhoe Pipeline project are spruiking it as a near “shovel-ready” project which could be a major economic boost for the state.

Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative chairman Stephen Robertson said with the project’s detailed business case to be completed by October, the project to pipe water from Wivenhoe Dam to the region’s farms could be a massive economic boon.

The federal government on Monday announced a number of major infrastructure projects across Australia would be fast tracked to help boost the economy out of recession.

While the Wivenhoe water security project was not among those listed, Mr Robertson was hopeful the project could benefit from governments looking to push cash into public works.

READ MORE: BEST SHOT: 50,000ML of extra water on the table for growers

“Government assistance will be critical in terms of contributing to the capital costs of the new irrigation scheme,” Mr Robertson said.

“We believe there’s a role for both the Federal Government and State Government to play in supporting this project.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday a $72 billion “recession buster” stimulus package.

With the detailed business case to provide “significant depth” of details in engineering design, operation and costs of the project, Mr Robertson said by October the project would be “shovel ready”.

“We’ll be able to put to both federal and state governments sufficient, detailed estimates to give them the confidence to invest in the project and hopefully, if that support is provided, get this project under way in 2021,” he said.

READ MORE: Wivenhoe pipeline moves to next stage with 160 customers

But there are concerns over what effect the fallout of the coronavirus could have on potential funding.

The virus has placed government budgets under extreme stress, and it’s a reality not lost on the chairman, who said, despite extensive positive discussions with governments, the virus had thrown a “spanner in the works”.

“We’re operating in such an uncertain environment, we can’t take anything for granted,” he said.

“We don’t believe that COVID would be used as an excuse for government to back away from their stated support to date, but we do understand that this is uncharted territory.”

READ MORE: Water security not forgotten in pandemic emergency

The new pipeline has been described as irrigators’ “best shot” at water security in decades.

It would bring an additional 50,000ML of water to the region from Lake Wivenhoe, to supplement the region’s underperforming irrigation dams.