Wivenhoe pipeline plan: Water could be ‘required’ by March

Water flows over the spillway at the Wivenhoe Dam. Photo Contributed

AS THE Toowoomba region enters a fifth consecutive year of drought, plans are being drawn up to utilise a controversial $187 million pipeline for the first time to pump water up the Range from Wivenhoe Dam.

The move was prompted as figures show the region's three dams have now hit their lowest levels since 2011 at a combined 36 per cent full.

The 38 kilometre pipeline, which has drawn community criticism since it was built in 2010, is part of a crisis-averting proposal now being considered by Toowoomba Regional Council amid declining water levels.

Figures from TRC showing dam levels every month since 2011. Toowoomba Regional Council

Toowoomba Regional Council's website says pumping will be "required" as soon as March if summer rains did not provide sufficient water.

"We are having briefings this week about timelines to turn it on but it will have to go before a council meeting next month," Toowoomba Regional Councillor Nancy Sommerfield said.

"When Lake Cressbrook Dam reaches less than 40 per cent that's when it is more viable ... because of the weight of the water."

2013 Wivenhoe Dam water release: File footage of Releases from Wivenhoe Dam after the deluge of rain dumped by ex-tropical Cyclone Oswald in 2013.

The council has been paying SEQ Water for access to the pipeline for the last nine years, despite never having to use it, and is still paying off a $60 million loan taken out to build it.

Should the plan be approved by the council, ratepayers will foot the bill for the cost of sending the water up the hill.

The pipeline's construction was originally fast-tracked by the State Government nine years ago amid fears the Garden City would run out of water, though the project has only gathered dust in that time.

Under the current arrangement, TRC can pump 10,000ml a year from Wivenhoe Dam in case of a water shortage emergency.

In 1985 Wivenhoe Dam was constructed as a potable water supply and for flood mitigation in south-east Queensland. In 1983 when still only partly completed it held back a major flood. The first major releases from the dam came in 1988. Contributed

In a statement to The Chronicle yesterday, Cr Mike Williams said there would be no changes to water charges for residents this financial year if the plan went ahead.

"Council will look to manage any additional costs through normal budget processes to limit effects on the community wherever possible," he said.

In the same statement, TRC said it would "balance water security, water restrictions and operating costs to decide when water is pumped from Wivenhoe Dam to Cressbrook Dam".