Environment

Wivenhoe pipeline boost for drought-affected community

Greg Osborn
by
12th Jul 2019 3:07 PM
THE drought-affected Somerset economy has received much-needed relief thanks to $1 million in funding from the Federal Government Drought Communities Programme.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the money had been invested in long-term infrastructure to support rural communities into the future.

"We decided last September to put the money towards widening Esk Crows Nest Road, which is a busy beef haulage route linking the two drought-affected areas of Somerset and Toowoomba," Cr Lehmann said.

"The real benefits of the project include improving farm transport safety and productivity, providing improved road access to the pipeline between Wivenhoe and Toowoomba, and boosting the economy through the use of local contractors.

"The pipeline was activated in April this year when combined dam levels in Toowoomba fell to 35.5 per cent.

"We have been very pleased to write to Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, thanking the government for the provision of the drought funding.

"Given the success of the Drought Communities Programme, council has asked Mr McCormack to consider further funding for affected councils in future years."

Ipswich Queensland Times

