Wivenhoe Dam still thirsty amid slight top-up

Wivenhoe Dam levels have risen slightly following operational releases into the dam by Seqwater.

OPERATIONAL releases from Somerset Dam into Wivenhoe Dam have ceased following a dedicated three-day effort.

Seqwater announced this past Tuesday it would release small amounts of water over several days in a bid to balance water storage levels across the two dams.

It comes after recent data revealed Somerset Dam sat at just under 79 per cent capacity, while Wivenhoe Dam tipped only 37.7 per cent.

On Friday, it was confirmed operations had been completed.

According to Seqwater, as of Saturday morning Wivenhoe sat at a slight increase of 40.9 per cent capacity and Somerset Dam at 80.1 per cent.

There are reportedly no water releases planned for Wivenhoe Dam at this stage, as the water will remain in storage.

It is understood Seqwater will keep the level of Somerset Dam at or below 80 per cent as it undertakes upgrades at the facility.

Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan said earlier this week that releases proved necessary after parts of the Somerset catchment area copped up to 150mm last month.

Seqwater opened the sluice gates at Somerset Dam following recent heavy rain in the catchment.

Between 50-200mm rainfall also fell at different locations across the catchment area over the Easter weekend.

Mr Brennan said the severe weather events delivered significant inflow to Somerset Dam.

Meanwhile, 13 of the region’s dams continue to spill due to heavy rain this wet season.

Baroon Pocket Dam, Cedar Pocket Dam, Enoggera Dam, Gold Creek Dam, Hinze Dam, Lake Macdonald, Lake Manchester, Leslie Harrison Dam, Little Nerang Dam, Nindooinbah Dam, Wyaralong Dam, Wappa Dam and Sideling Creek Dam are spilling.

Seqwater advised residents to avoid downstream waterholes as fast flowing or deep water posed a risk.

Visitors to Seqwater’s dam recreation areas are also urged to exercise caution and play it safe over the coming days.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.