Wivenhoe dam resident: 'This hails no terror for me'

BRYDEN resident Bill Rose has three kilometres of Wivenhoe Dam frontage but despite extensive weather warnings, he isn't worried about tonight's predicted deluge.

Mr Rose said there was little that could compare to the 2011 flooding event when he witnessed dam levels rise by 150% over night.

"I've been there 20-odd years and I've been through most rain events there, I was there when we came out of drought and we had the major event," he said.

"I saw Wivenhoe dam rise by 150% overnight and that was scary and I'm not expecting that type of thing to happen.

"This hails no terror for me whatsoever at the moment, I would need to be there seeing some raging torrent to cause any concern.

'I have seen several events and I saw that happen, dangerously happen, scaringly so."