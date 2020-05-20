Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
witness appeal for vincentia fatal dog attack
witness appeal for vincentia fatal dog attack
Crime

Witnesses to horror fatal NSW dog attack sought

20th May 2020 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police investigating a dog attack that killed an elderly woman on the NSW South Coast are appealing for witnesses.

Sally Holland, 91, was attacked by three dogs, and another three other women - aged 29, 73 and 79 - and a 47-year-old man also suffered cuts and bite marks during the attack at Collingwood Beach at Vincentia, Jervis Bay, in March this year.

The three dogs were seized by the local council and police investigators are set to issue a fresh call for witnesses this morning in Nowra.

The attack occurred just after 7am on Sunday March 29.

Police will address the media to appeal for information as investigations continue into a fatal dog attack at Collingwood Beach on the state’s South Coast earlier this year.
Police will address the media to appeal for information as investigations continue into a fatal dog attack at Collingwood Beach on the state’s South Coast earlier this year.

Ms Holland, a local known to walk and swim at the beach regardless of the weather, was attacked by three dogs at the beach off Elizabeth Drive at Vincentia and sustained fatal injuries.

Sally Holland who died after the attack in March at Vincentia.
Sally Holland who died after the attack in March at Vincentia.

Three other women - aged 29, 73 and 79 - and a 47-year-old man also suffered lacerations and bite marks and were treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital.

They have since been released.

The three dogs were seized nearby by Shoalhaven City Council Rangers.

Officers from South Coast Police District established Strike Force Beaks to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As investigations continue, police are appealing for anyone who has not yet spoken to investigators to come forward.

 

 

Originally published as Witnesses to horror fatal NSW dog attack sought

More Stories

Show More
beach dog attack editors picks fatality nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman thrown like 'a rag doll' in brutal attack

        premium_icon Woman thrown like 'a rag doll' in brutal attack

        News A pair of teenagers high on ice slammed a woman into concrete in a violent attack at popular shopping centre.

        Woman hunts for answers after finding clue in old photograph

        premium_icon Woman hunts for answers after finding clue in old photograph

        News Can you help Tracy find information about her family?

        New platform keeping local dollars in Ipswich

        premium_icon New platform keeping local dollars in Ipswich

        News Shop My Town Ipswich has launched in support of business

        Why drivers are taking extra risks on the roads

        premium_icon Why drivers are taking extra risks on the roads

        News Fatality Free Friday to highlight driver behaviour during restrictions