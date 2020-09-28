Witnesses take to social media after fatal crash

Investigations continue after an Ipswich man was killed in a horror crash in Goomeri on Saturday. Picture: RICHARD JUPE

Investigations continue after an Ipswich man was killed in a horror crash in Goomeri on Saturday. Picture: RICHARD JUPE

WITNESSES have taken to social media to express their condolences after a highway crash left an Ipswich man dead and three children hospitalised.

While it is emergency services who are thought of as those first on scene, it was a cluster of local families who first saw the aftermath of a horror crash in Goomeri on Friday afternoon.

An Oakey woman who was on her way home from visiting grandparents commented on Facebook saying she had been one of the first on scene and had spoken to the young children.

“(It) was so hard asking the little girl all the questions to try and get info for a next of kin,” she said.

Another woman said her husband had helped the children escaped from the smashed vehicle.

“My husband was one of the first lot of people to turn up. He got the kids out of the car. We really hope they are doing the best they can be. My heart goes out to everyone involved x,” she said.

The horror crash took place on the Burnett Highway, about 1.35pm, Saturday, after an SUV left the road and collided with a tree.

Queensland Police reported the 30-year-old driver, who was travelling with three children, died at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said one of the passengers, a girl, was treated for abdominal and pelvic injuries and was in a serious condition.

She and two preschool-aged children, including a boy and a girl, were flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital.

The two younger passengers were hospitalised in a stable condition.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

