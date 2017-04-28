Witnesses restrain allegeded drunk driver

A SPRINGFIELD Lakes man has been charged with a host of offences after the car he was driving slammed into a pole.

The 35-year-old was charged following the incident at Southport last night about 10.30pm.

When police arrived at the intersection of Johnston and Wardoo Streets, responding to reports a car had crashed into a pole on the median strip, the driver was lying on the ground.

Police will alleged the man appeared to be heavily intoxicated and attempted to flee the scene but was restrained by witnesses.

He allegedly refused to cooperate with police.

The man was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital for observation only.

He has been charged with several offences including disqualified driving, driver not in proper control of his vehicle, fail to remain at scene, obstruct police, fail to provide police with a roadside specimen of his breath and fail to provide police with a blood sample for analysis.

He is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today.