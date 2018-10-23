Witnesses recall horror of young mum killed by runaway car

RUNAWAY FATAL: Nyala Johnston, pictured outside Ipswich Courthouse talking with her husband, is on trial for the death of a woman struck by her parked car when it rolled.

RUNAWAY FATAL: Nyala Johnston, pictured outside Ipswich Courthouse talking with her husband, is on trial for the death of a woman struck by her parked car when it rolled. Ross Irby

A VISIT to a beautician by Nyala Petherick Johnston to have her nails done turned to tragedy when her runaway car killed an Ipswich mother.

Johnston is on trial in the District Court charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing the death of Yupin Wanput O'Dwyer, 33, on November 19, 2015 at East Ipswich.

In Crown evidence, Ms Wanput died when struck by a 2007 model Ford Falcon at 4.45pm at the rear of shops at 64 Brisbane Rd.

The car had been left in a parking bay on a slope.

Among the first on the scene were Year 12 students from Scots PGC College in Warwick who had been eating next door at Sizzler's.

The jury watched CCTV footage recorded by four cameras at the small shopping centre that shows Johnston arriving that afternoon in her husband's dark coloured Ford.

Footage depicts what were to be the last minutes of Ms Wanput's life.

The restaurant worker is seen dressed in red taking rubbish to large industrial bins.

Johnston began crying in the dock and was later allowed by Judge Douglas McGill SC to be absent from the courtroom when footage was shown of the car and Ms Wanput.

And interview footage of a hysterical Johnston filmed by a police woman at the scene, showing her emotional reaction to what had taken place, her words "my god.. oh my god".

When the officer asked if she was reversing the car, Johnston said: "No, I wasn't in the car at all."

WITNESSES: Former students at Scots PGC College Warwick, Daniel Bosnjak, Billy Walker, Brett Hutchen, and bus driver John Wilson gave evidence at the trial of Nyala Johnston. Ross Irby

Former Year 12 students at Scots College, Billy Walker, Brett Hutchen and Daniel Bosnjak gave evidence, as did their school teacher Greg Wacker and the bus driver John Wilson.

"We all went around to the accident," Mr Walker said. "It (the car) was fairly close to her.

"A few of us had to move car off her.

"I opened the driver's side door. Reached in, put the handbrake on."

Mr Hutchen, in his evidence, said he saw a lady walking and putting rubbish in bins.

He then heard "a popping sound" and saw a lady lying on the ground behind a car.

Mr Wilson said he was driving the students back to Warwick from a trip to the Gold Coast and stopped at Sizzler to eat.

Some students went to the bus to get something and one returned saying there had been an accident.

He saw a lady against a brick wall lying on palm fronds.

He saw a fresh white chip mark on a brick wall near her.

The Crown prosecutor showed photos of the fronds and the mark on the low level brick wall.

Mr Wilson said they had to move her to perform CPR on her.

Mr Wacker did compression on her and he also did CPR until police and paramedics arrived.

Lucas Sheehan, a former Army soldier and now a FIFO miner, said he is married to Johnston and the Ford was his car.

It was serviced at a K-Mart auto's and he did not know of any mechanical issues at the time of the incident.

Cross-examined by defence barrister Tony Glynn QC, Mr Sheehan said he'd only gone back to Western Australia and agreed that he received a phone call from his extremely upset wife.

"She told you that her car had rolled and crushed a lady," queried Mr Glynn. "Yes," he said.

Footage was shown from when police first arrived at the scene just before 5pm.

The police woman's camera filmed a very distressed and emotional Johnston.

Johnston, was being supported by a woman from the salon where she had been.

At first Johnston was unable to say anything, the officer telling her to take a few deep breaths.

"Do you remember putting the hand brake on," queried the officer.

Johnston said she parked the Ford next to a van and sat inside listening to the radio before going into the salon for her 4.30pm appointment.

The trial continues today with evidence from retired police officer, senior constable Brian Cook, a former forensic crash unit officer who investigated the fatality.