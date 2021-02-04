Witnesses being called in alleged Springfield murder case

Sandrasegaram Radhakrishnan is charged with the murder of wife Thevagy Radhakrishan (pictured).

NINETEEN months on from the death of Thevagy Radhakrishnan at their Springfield Lakes home, the Crown prosecution case of murder against her husband continues.

Ten witnesses are set to be called for cross-examination before the case goes to trial in the Supreme Court.

Sandraseghram Radhakrishnan, 59, is charged with the murder of his wife Thevagy Radhakrishnan at Springfield on July 1, 2019 – a domestic violence offence.

During a brief mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley said a defence barrister had now been briefed.

Radhakrishnan did not appear.

Director of Public Prosecutions legal officer Nicole Schmitt said a date for a committal hearing was required.

A full day would be needed to allow for cross-examination of 10 witnesses.

She said some witnesses would likely appear by way of video-link.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum set the committal hearing for June 23.

Radhakrishnan, who is remanded in custody, was ordered to appear in person at the court.

Sri Lankan born Mrs Radhakrishnan is believed to have died at her Mountain Bell Lane home after returning from an overseas holiday.

