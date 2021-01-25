Witness tells of screams at horror teen crash scene

A witness at the scene of a horrific crash in north Brisbane last night has recounted the shocking moments after a car full of teens ploughed into trees at his back fence.

The Brendale resident, named Daniel, said he could hear a woman screaming out shortly after a thunderous bang at the intersection of Old Northern and South Pine roads.

"It was about 11.30 I think and we just heard like a loud noise, like a burst or a crash and then it crashed and my partner was like 'is that a tree falling down or something?', technically it was," Daniel said.

"So we went to the back fence to see what was going on and we heard this girl screaming out 'help'.

"So I was like geez... well I need to go check that at least someone's already found them and has called Triple-Zero.

Five teenagers have been hospitalised after a serious single vehicle crash at Brendale on the Corner of Old North and South Pine roads. Picture: John Gass

"So I actually jumped in the car and did a loop around the block and by the time I got there was already a truck, three other cars had stopped, and one of the dudes - I think he was the truck driver - I just had a quick chat with him and he was like... 'a couple of people here are pretty injured, we've already called Triple-Zero, they're already on the way'.

"I wouldn't be able to have that on my conscience to know something had happened and I didn't at least investigate.

"The ambulance didn't take too long to get there... they already had a couple of people out of the car, I think there were a couple of tradies who had stopped, plus the truck driver; they had got some people out of the car already.

"We were just hearing the sirens and the radio chatter.

"The house (next door), that's where (a tree) actually hit the fence... it (the car) almost came directly on.

Damage to a kerb at the site of a Brendale crash that has left five teenagers hospitalised last night. Picture: John Gass

"It didn't come through the fence but I think one of the trees snapped and it actually fell across their fence - they've got half a tree hanging in their back yard."

Other witnesses reported hearing people screaming and stumbling around after a car, carrying five teenagers, crashed into a tree - less than 5km from the crash site that tragically claimed the life of Pine Rivers teenager Alyssa Postle last August.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the Ford Focus left the road and crashed into a tree.

Despite the severity of the crash, little signs remained at the scene this morning, other than some broken tree limbs and slight damage to a retaining wall.

An 18-year-old man, who was driving, and a 16-year-old girl were rushed to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

Tyre marks remain at the site of a serious crash that left five teenagers hospitalised last night. Picture: John Gass

Three other 16-year-old girls were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses took to social media praying that all involved are okay.

"More police and ambulance and fire trucks than I have ever seen at a crash," one witness wrote.

"One girl was screaming … on the road hysterical - it was horrible."

Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 131 444.

Originally published as Teens fighting for life after car slams into tree