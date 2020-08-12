Witness tells of moments after ‘horrible’ teen crash

The teenage girl left fighting for her life after a horror crash at Bray Park last night was going to get takeaway.

The 17-year-old was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition after the car she was a passenger in struck a power pole at the corner of Old North and Lavarack roads around 7pm.

Witness Jamuna Sitaula said she heard the loud "crash sound" from her home nearby.

"I was on the phone and a crash sound came... later I went to the kitchen and saw the all the vehicles stopped.

Police are investigating a serious crash at Bray Park last night where one teenage girl was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: Kara Sonter

"We went out there and my husband and one of our friends... we saw one girl, stuck in the front.

"We saw so many people come, police come and ambulance come. She didn't move."

Ms Sitaula said she heard from other people at the scene that the girl had been going to get KFC for dinner.

Police are investigating a serious crash at Bray Park last night where one teenage girl was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: Kara Sonter

"They came from the Warner Lake, from the shopping centre, to get some food from KFC.

"I don't know how they crossed the road, (the car) was on the side of the road, facing towards the road."

"It was a horrible accident."

Forensic crash police were this morning back at the scene, where shattered glass remains sprawled across the ground for several metres and into the grounds of nearby Bray Park State High School.

Police are investigating a serious crash at Bray Park last night where one teenage girl was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: Kara Sonter

According to Ms Sitaula, the car struck the pole on the passenger's side, close to where the girl had been sitting.

She was last night fighting for her life in hospital, while the driver of the car - also a 17-year-old girl - had minor injuries.

Originally published as Witness tells of moments after 'horrible' teen crash