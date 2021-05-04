Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
People run from scene after car crash on Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale (File Image).
People run from scene after car crash on Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale (File Image).
News

Witness reports people running from scene after Hwy crash

Ali Kuchel
4th May 2021 9:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency Services are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway.

A witness phoned the collision into police at 8.15 this morning and reported a car pulled out of Shaw Road and was hit by a secondary car on the highway at Hatton Vale

The witness told police that people in one of the vehicles ran from the scene after the accident.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two police crews were on scene and one of the vehicles had flipped onto its side.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but a Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said no patients were taken to hospital.

“We’ve had a look over two patients, but they were ok,” the spokesman said.

Currently one west-bound lane is blocked.

Originally published as Witness reports people running from scene after Hwy crash

Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Join the queue’: Vaccine snag means aged care staff exposed

        Premium Content ‘Join the queue’: Vaccine snag means aged care staff exposed

        Health Despite promises to deliver vaccines in the workplace to tens of thousands of critical aged care staff, they’ve now been told to join the queue. 

        'DEATH BED': Qld man had stroke, blood clots after jab

        Premium Content 'DEATH BED': Qld man had stroke, blood clots after jab

        Health Qld man on whether vaccine was linked to his stroke, clots

        Huge celebration of local food, drink almost here

        Premium Content Huge celebration of local food, drink almost here

        News This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before after a...

        Serial road offender warned she may never hold licence again

        Premium Content Serial road offender warned she may never hold licence again

        Crime An Ipswich woman went before court on her 11th offence for driving while...