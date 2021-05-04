Witness reports people running from scene after Hwy crash

People run from scene after car crash on Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale (File Image).

Emergency Services are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway.

A witness phoned the collision into police at 8.15 this morning and reported a car pulled out of Shaw Road and was hit by a secondary car on the highway at Hatton Vale

The witness told police that people in one of the vehicles ran from the scene after the accident.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two police crews were on scene and one of the vehicles had flipped onto its side.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but a Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said no patients were taken to hospital.

“We’ve had a look over two patients, but they were ok,” the spokesman said.

Currently one west-bound lane is blocked.

