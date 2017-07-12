Witness could 'do nothing' to help crash victim, trial hears

A FATHER has told an Ipswich jury details of the moment he and his children witnessed a man die in a crash between a ute and a B-Double truck on the Brisbane Valley Hwy.

In day two of the trial against Marc William Vietheer, Crown witness Heath Fea said there was "nothing he could do" to help Neil Morton after Mr Vietheer's empty cattle truck collided with Mr Morton's Toyota Hilux.

It happened outside Mr Fay's property at Harlin in August 2015 where he was waiting for the school bus with his children.

"I thought, 'wow this is going to be close'," Mr Fea told the court.

"The truck went around the bus and hit a car.

"Some of the bus was still on the bitumen, if it wasn't on the road the truck would have just kept going straight."

Mr Fea said he heard "a crash impact, a loud noise".

"I thought it might have hit the bus but I saw the ute roll out the back of the bus on the other side of the road," he said.

"I went to see what I could do to help but there was nothing I could do.

"I went to to check if there was a pulse and signs of life."

On day one on Monday the trial heard Mr Vietheer swerved to miss the school bus and into the path of Mr Morton's ute.

Mr Vietheer pleaded not guilty to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The trial continues.