A WOMAN identified as a witness in the Paul Pisasale extortion case has appeared in a Brisbane court charged with the same offence.

The Melbourne woman appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

She was yesterday arrested in Melbourne by Victorian Detectives acting on behalf of the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission.

She appeared before Melbourne Magistrates Court and was extradited to Brisbane to face the charge.

