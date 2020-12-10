Witness allegedly saw man fill wheelie bin with stolen goods

A man has been allowed bail on charges of entering premises, after he was allegedly seen gathering stolen items in a wheelie bin.

A MAN grabbed by police after allegedly loading a wheelie bin with stolen goods says he wants bail because he is the sole provider for his family.

Ipswich Magistrate Donna MacCallum asked the man why he was not at work when arrested at 2.20pm on Tuesday outside a house at Summerholm, in the Lockyer Valley.

Police allege a house had been broken into, with a witness calling police, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

In a bail application, Peter James White refuted his involvement in the alleged offence.

Police opposed bail.

White, 35, a carpenter from Regency Downs, is charged with two counts of entering premises and committing an offence by break; entering a dwelling and steal by break; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; enter premises with intent; receiving tainted property; two counts of supplying a dangerous drug; possession of a knife in a public place; and driving when unlicensed.

Before making an application for bail, White pleaded guilty to failing to appear at Southport Magistrates Court in October. He was fined $400.

In seeking bail for White, barrister Sally Jenkins said the police facts were “quite complicated” and that the case involved three people.

She said it was not White’s car that was seen parked near the house.

Ms MacCallum said a woman contacted police after she allegedly saw two males walking around her father’s house at Summerholm on Tuesday, then entering and removing property.

“She alleges she saw him wheeling property in a wheelie bin down a hill to a small hatchback,” Ms MacCallum said.

“She called the police. Police see him loading a large amount of material into the rear of the sedan hatch.”

Ms Jenkins said White instructed he had never been refused bail before and that he would abide by the court’s conditions if granted bail.

“He is a father of two and the sole income earner for the family,” Ms Jenkins said.

“If he is the sole income earner then why was he arrested at this property (on Tuesday),” Ms MacCallum asked.

“I’m not working your honour,” White said from the dock.

Ms MacCallum said the police material before her indicated White was directly involved and she sought more details.

“I’ve got two kids at home,” said an obviously worried White.

Ms MacCallum was then told that White’s wife was at home with their children.

After hearing further defence argument, Ms MacCallum gave White bail to live at Regency Downs and report to Gatton police three days a week.